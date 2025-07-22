Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0788 per share on Friday, July 25th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This is a 1.5% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of BSCS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.45. The company had a trading volume of 38,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,228. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.32. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $20.70.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

