Best Infrastructure Stocks To Keep An Eye On – July 20th

NVIDIA, Coinbase Global, Alphabet, Broadcom, and Alibaba Group are the five Infrastructure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Infrastructure stocks are shares of companies that build, own or operate the physical and organizational frameworks—such as roads, bridges, utilities, airports and telecommunications networks—essential for economic activity. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to stable, long-term revenue streams often backed by government contracts or regulated rates. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Infrastructure stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $172.41. 145,724,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,966,224. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.86. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $174.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.13.

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

COIN traded up $9.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $419.78. The company had a trading volume of 27,962,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,075,868. The company has a market cap of $106.57 billion, a PE ratio of 78.61, a P/E/G ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 3.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $302.29 and a 200-day moving average of $251.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Coinbase Global has a 1-year low of $142.58 and a 1-year high of $444.65.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

GOOGL stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $185.06. 33,864,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,179,845. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $207.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $3.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $283.34. 15,006,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,818,679. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $254.41 and its 200 day moving average is $220.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 106.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $128.50 and a 12 month high of $288.28.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

BABA traded up $2.92 on Friday, reaching $120.22. The company had a trading volume of 26,729,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,216,618. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.76 and a 200-day moving average of $115.65. The company has a market capitalization of $286.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $73.87 and a one year high of $148.43.

