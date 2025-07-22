VSM Wealth Advisory LLC Takes $63,000 Position in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM)

VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 426 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in 3M by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,574,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,493,655,000 after purchasing an additional 280,048 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in 3M by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,752,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $871,738,000 after acquiring an additional 755,155 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in 3M by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,153,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $794,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,093 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $636,767,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in 3M by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,468,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $576,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,619 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 7,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total value of $1,151,202.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,654,663.64. This represents a 19.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total value of $1,179,493.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,127 shares in the company, valued at $913,045.54. This represents a 56.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.00. The stock had a trading volume of 674,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,834,724. 3M Company has a 12-month low of $101.77 and a 12-month high of $164.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 96.48% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that 3M Company will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.61%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Barclays set a $170.00 price objective on 3M in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.33.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

