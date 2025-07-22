iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Financial Sense Advisors Inc.

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Obermeyer Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $250,000. Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 12,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 695,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,327,000 after acquiring an additional 61,106 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 449.6% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.63. 168,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,734,974. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.98. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.29 and a one year high of $108.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.