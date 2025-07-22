VSM Wealth Advisory LLC Buys 335 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES)

VSM Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,719,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 10,360 shares during the period.

Shares of VTES stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $101.19. 4,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,263. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.50 and a 1-year high of $101.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.42.

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.

