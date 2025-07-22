Agriculture Stocks To Watch Now – July 20th

Norfolk Southern, Chubb, Arch Capital Group, Deere & Company, and Apollo Global Management are the five Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks are shares of companies whose core businesses involve the cultivation, production, processing, or distribution of agricultural goods and services. This sector includes crop and livestock producers, farm-equipment and machinery manufacturers, agrochemical and seed suppliers, and agricultural‐technology firms. Investing in agriculture stocks offers exposure to global food demand, commodity‐price movements, and weather-driven crop yields. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

NSC traded up $7.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $277.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,134,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,577. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $252.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.76. The company has a market cap of $62.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.31. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $201.63 and a 1 year high of $280.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NSC

Chubb (CB)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

CB traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $273.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,977,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,343. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $286.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.24. The company has a market cap of $109.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.53. Chubb has a 1 year low of $252.16 and a 1 year high of $306.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CB

Arch Capital Group (ACGL)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

ACGL traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.35. The company had a trading volume of 6,501,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,644. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.90. The company has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.51. Arch Capital Group has a 1 year low of $82.49 and a 1 year high of $116.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACGL

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $499.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,064,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $512.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $481.04. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $340.20 and a 52 week high of $533.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DE

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of NYSE APO traded down $3.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,927,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,974,712. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.25. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $95.11 and a 52 week high of $189.49.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APO

Recommended Stories