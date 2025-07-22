Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0549 per share on Friday, July 25th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This is a 4.0% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSMV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.58. 8,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,046. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.68. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $21.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2031. BSMV was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

