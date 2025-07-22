Guidance Capital Inc. Boosts Stake in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Guidance Capital Inc. grew its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HIG. Park Square Financial Group LLC raised its position in The Hartford Insurance Group by 146.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

HIG traded up $0.96 on Tuesday, hitting $122.33. 176,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,564. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.12 and a fifty-two week high of $132.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.75. The stock has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.69.

The Hartford Insurance Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.05. The Hartford Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The Hartford Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 20.74%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HIG. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $118.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

In other news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.42, for a total transaction of $129,690.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,279.24. The trade was a 63.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

