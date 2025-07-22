Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Declares $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYFGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1257 per share on Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ IHYF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,564. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.37. Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $21.19 and a 12-month high of $22.96.

The Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (IHYF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund designed to provide exposure to a broad selection of high yield, fixed income securities. IHYF was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

