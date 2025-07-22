Guidance Capital Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Guidance Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,928 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $80,421,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,029.6% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 712,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,100,000 after buying an additional 649,516 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,780,000. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $21,192,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,536,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,914,000 after purchasing an additional 265,229 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA TFLO traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.61. The company had a trading volume of 152,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,485. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.36 and a one year high of $50.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.57 and its 200-day moving average is $50.57.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.