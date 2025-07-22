Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0576 per share on Friday, July 25th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This is a 0.5% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMT traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $22.74. The company had a trading volume of 14,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,920. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.87 and a 52-week high of $23.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.77.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF stock. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth owned 0.60% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.