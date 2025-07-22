Apollon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Polaris during the first quarter worth $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 46.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 7,462.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PII has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Polaris in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $54.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Baird R W cut shares of Polaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Polaris from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Polaris Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $47.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.92 and a 1 year high of $87.83.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 372.22%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

