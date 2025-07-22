Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 1,370 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 59.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,099,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,932 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 921,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,579,000 after buying an additional 426,247 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,917,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,286,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,017,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Stock Up 12.2%

Shares of BBJP opened at $59.89 on Tuesday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.15 and a 200 day moving average of $57.46.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.