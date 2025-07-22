ANIXA BIOSCIENCES INC (NASDAQ:ANIX) Director Arnold M. Baskies Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

ANIXA BIOSCIENCES INC (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) Director Arnold M. Baskies purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $16,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,750. The trade was a 4.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIX opened at $3.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $110.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 0.39. ANIXA BIOSCIENCES INC has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.89.

ANIXA BIOSCIENCES (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ANIXA BIOSCIENCES INC will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of ANIXA BIOSCIENCES in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of ANIXA BIOSCIENCES in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised ANIXA BIOSCIENCES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in ANIXA BIOSCIENCES in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ANIXA BIOSCIENCES by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANIXA BIOSCIENCES in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ANIXA BIOSCIENCES in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in ANIXA BIOSCIENCES by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 11,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell therapy, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer.

