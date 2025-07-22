Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,201 Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) by 117.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 224,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,325,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $922,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Insider Activity at Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total transaction of $43,781.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 130,951 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,467.23. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Trading Up 0.8%

AOSL opened at $28.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $849.94 million, a PE ratio of -37.04 and a beta of 2.11. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $53.29.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $164.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.23 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AOSL has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 11th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

(Free Report)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.