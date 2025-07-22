Apollon Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Haleon during the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Haleon by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 62,161 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Haleon by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 122,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,190 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Haleon by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 28,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Haleon during the fourth quarter worth about $634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Haleon alerts:

Haleon Stock Down 0.9%

HLN stock opened at $9.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $11.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.17. The stock has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Haleon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.40 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Haleon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Haleon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Haleon

About Haleon

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.