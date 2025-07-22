ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PUMP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ProPetro from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 price objective on shares of ProPetro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ProPetro in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of ProPetro stock opened at $5.68 on Tuesday. ProPetro has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $589.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.08.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $359.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.36 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a positive return on equity of 2.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ProPetro will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PUMP. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in ProPetro by 359.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 508,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after buying an additional 398,021 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in ProPetro by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 395,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 10,434 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in ProPetro by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 81,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 26,299 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in ProPetro by 714.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 36,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 31,745 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in ProPetro by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 180,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 53,085 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

