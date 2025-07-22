First Savings Financial Group (FSFG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q3 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 24th. Analysts expect First Savings Financial Group to post earnings of $0.72 per share and revenue of $16.94 million for the quarter.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.21. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $19.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.55 million. On average, analysts expect First Savings Financial Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First Savings Financial Group Stock Down 0.2%

FSFG stock opened at $26.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.38. First Savings Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $180.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.39.

First Savings Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FSFG. Piper Sandler upped their target price on First Savings Financial Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Hovde Group raised First Savings Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on First Savings Financial Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 5,613 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 31,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 18.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. 35.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

