Larson Financial Group LLC Boosts Position in BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 2,660.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 0.9% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 50,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 5.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 12.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BRBR. Mizuho reduced their price objective on BellRing Brands from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $71.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays set a $75.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on BellRing Brands from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on BellRing Brands from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.19.

Shares of NYSE BRBR opened at $57.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.70. BellRing Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.06 and a twelve month high of $80.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.80.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 133.63% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BellRing Brands Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Darcy Horn Davenport sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $92,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 197,178 shares in the company, valued at $11,377,170.60. This represents a 0.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,200 shares of company stock worth $662,448. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

