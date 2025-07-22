Honeywell International (HON) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.63 per share and revenue of $10.01 billion for the quarter. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.200-10.500 EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance at 2.600-2.700 EPS.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Honeywell International to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of HON stock opened at $235.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $151.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.25. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $179.36 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 51.95%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Honeywell International

Institutional Trading of Honeywell International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Honeywell International stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

(Get Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.