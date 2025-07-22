Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Bought by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 52.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 1,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $172.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.12. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.33 and a 52-week high of $219.98.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 52.79% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.90%.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total transaction of $4,929,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 996,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,825,013.91. The trade was a 2.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.96, for a total value of $675,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 34,388 shares in the company, valued at $5,810,196.48. The trade was a 10.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,906,700 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Zelman & Associates began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.75.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

