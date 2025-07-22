Carter Bankshares (CARE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 24th. Analysts expect Carter Bankshares to post earnings of $0.31 per share and revenue of $37.33 million for the quarter.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 million. Carter Bankshares had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 6.70%. On average, analysts expect Carter Bankshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Carter Bankshares Price Performance

CARE opened at $18.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.61. The firm has a market cap of $419.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.77. Carter Bankshares has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $20.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carter Bankshares

Institutional Trading of Carter Bankshares

In related news, Director Kevin S. Bloomfield sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $27,383.49. Following the sale, the director directly owned 16,418 shares in the company, valued at $275,986.58. The trade was a 9.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,138 shares of company stock valued at $119,249. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Carter Bankshares by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 11,794 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Carter Bankshares by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 90,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Carter Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $585,000. 41.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

