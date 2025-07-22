United Bankshares (UBSI) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 24th. Analysts expect United Bankshares to post earnings of $0.77 per share and revenue of $297.98 million for the quarter.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.07). United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $289.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. United Bankshares’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect United Bankshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

United Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of UBSI stock opened at $37.15 on Tuesday. United Bankshares has a 52-week low of $30.51 and a 52-week high of $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.01.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Bankshares

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBSI. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 409,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,195,000 after purchasing an additional 28,366 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 464.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 137,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 112,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 564.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 182,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 155,051 shares during the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on United Bankshares from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBSI

United Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.