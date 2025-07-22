TotalEnergies (TTE) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.64 per share and revenue of $42.44 billion for the quarter.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.05). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $47.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect TotalEnergies to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $61.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.83 and its 200 day moving average is $60.02. TotalEnergies has a one year low of $52.78 and a one year high of $70.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $147.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.57.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TotalEnergies

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.7108 per share. This represents a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.83%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TotalEnergies stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Scotiabank set a $65.00 price objective on TotalEnergies and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.45.

Read Our Latest Report on TTE

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.