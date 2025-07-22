AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.86 and traded as high as $11.12. AudioCodes shares last traded at $10.83, with a volume of 364,934 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AUDC. Wall Street Zen lowered AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of AudioCodes in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

AudioCodes Stock Up 5.4%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AudioCodes

The company has a market capitalization of $321.43 million, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in AudioCodes by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,309 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of AudioCodes by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 527,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,187,000 after purchasing an additional 188,074 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of AudioCodes by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 107,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 31,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC increased its position in shares of AudioCodes by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,601,756 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,341,000 after purchasing an additional 21,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace worldwide. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, hosted business services, Voice.AI, and service provider businesses. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

Further Reading

