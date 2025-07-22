Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CEO Sells $14,909.89 in Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) CEO Charles Lacey Compton III sold 2,183 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total value of $14,909.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 411,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,516.49. The trade was a 0.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Fastly Stock Performance

Shares of FSLY opened at $7.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Fastly, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $12.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.43.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $144.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.40 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 27.73% and a negative return on equity of 12.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FSLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Fastly from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fastly from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp upgraded Fastly to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Fastly from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastly

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLY. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Fastly by 451.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fastly during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fastly during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Fastly during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

