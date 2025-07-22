Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 2,033 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 205.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,241,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,309,000 after purchasing an additional 9,917,071 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 77,168,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,943,000 after purchasing an additional 9,794,102 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 4,278.0% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,053,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914,804 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,118,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,206,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,581,000 after acquiring an additional 5,558,868 shares during the period. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:OWL opened at $20.03 on Tuesday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $26.73. The stock has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.05, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.13 and a 200-day moving average of $20.33.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 19.74%. The company had revenue of $620.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.44 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 692.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OWL. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.02.

Get Our Latest Report on OWL

About Blue Owl Capital

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.