Sigma Planning Corp Buys Shares of 13,770 Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr (NYSEARCA:SPPP)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr (NYSEARCA:SPPP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPPP. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr in the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr during the fourth quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 10,055 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of SPPP opened at $13.05 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.11. Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $13.34.

About Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr

Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in physical platinum and palladium bullion in Good Delivery plate or ingot form. Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust was formed on December 23, 2011 and is domiciled in Canada.

