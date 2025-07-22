Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Purchased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 65.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 964 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,996,830 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,002,641,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670,940 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,569,492 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $379,004,000 after purchasing an additional 505,206 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,594,619 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $129,201,000 after purchasing an additional 134,243 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,493,842 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $74,797,000 after purchasing an additional 347,000 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,849,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BUD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.10 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $68.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.72. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $45.94 and a twelve month high of $72.13. The firm has a market cap of $122.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.82.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were given a $1.0492 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.