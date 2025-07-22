Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 1,585.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FRPT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth $75,253,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,026,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,401,000 after acquiring an additional 156,583 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,060,000 after acquiring an additional 133,539 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 267.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,045,000 after acquiring an additional 113,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 143.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,669,000 after buying an additional 102,232 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $68.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.85. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.79. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.75 and a 52-week high of $164.07.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). Freshpet had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $263.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on FRPT shares. TD Cowen cut Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Freshpet from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Freshpet from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Truist Financial cut Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.14.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

