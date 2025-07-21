Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Receives $18.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Organon & Co. from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Organon & Co. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Organon & Co. from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Organon & Co.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Organon & Co.

In other Organon & Co. news, insider Kirke Weaver purchased 8,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $74,094.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 52,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,423.69. This trade represents a 18.10% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin Ali bought 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.80 per share, for a total transaction of $299,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 282,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,488,032.80. The trade was a 13.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 102,345 shares of company stock valued at $902,430 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OGN. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the first quarter valued at $32,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in Organon & Co. by 1,012.3% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE OGN opened at $9.46 on Monday. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 227.43% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Organon & Co. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 2.78%.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.