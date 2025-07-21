StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.67.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SARO shares. CIBC lowered their price objective on StandardAero from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on StandardAero from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded StandardAero from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th.

Get StandardAero alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on StandardAero

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other StandardAero news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 5,524,862 shares of StandardAero stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $150,828,732.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 35,292,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,481,482.60. The trade was a 13.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of StandardAero during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,976,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in StandardAero during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,935,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StandardAero in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $376,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of StandardAero in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of StandardAero during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

StandardAero Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SARO opened at $30.41 on Monday. StandardAero has a 1-year low of $21.31 and a 1-year high of $34.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that StandardAero will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

About StandardAero

(Get Free Report

StandardAero, Inc provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for StandardAero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StandardAero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.