Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Stock Position Lifted by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 33.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,440 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, May Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. 13.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE MUFG opened at $13.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.63 and its 200-day moving average is $12.94. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $15.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.45%. Equities analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

