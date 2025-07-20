Signaturefd LLC Purchases 318 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,424 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in Tapestry by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 519 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new position in Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tapestry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.17.

Tapestry Price Performance

TPR opened at $103.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.47. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.23 and a twelve month high of $104.23.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 51.84%. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

Insider Activity at Tapestry

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total value of $114,550.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 40,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,693.36. The trade was a 3.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $3,256,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 116,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,447,446.80. The trade was a 25.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

