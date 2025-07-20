Diversify Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,398,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,182,411,000 after purchasing an additional 180,171 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,702,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,334,000 after purchasing an additional 171,084 shares during the period. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC now owns 2,873,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,044,000 after purchasing an additional 402,205 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,427,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,432,000 after purchasing an additional 67,209 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,987,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,523,000 after purchasing an additional 49,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

IEF stock opened at $94.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.32 and a 200-day moving average of $94.10. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.08 and a 12-month high of $99.18. The company has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.3032 per share. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

