SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Trims Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ossiam increased its position in Tyson Foods by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

TSN opened at $53.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.76. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.71 and a 1 year high of $66.88. The stock has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.59.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.15 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 77.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TSN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.11.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Further Reading

