Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $484,000 Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 54.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,645 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRG. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 61,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 52,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 55,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 19,132 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 509,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.22.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Down 0.8%

KRG stock opened at $22.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $28.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 320.43, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.09.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $221.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.07 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.59%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Kite Realty Group Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 9th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,542.86%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

