Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Director Sells $288,325.00 in Stock

Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Director Stephen F. East sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.33, for a total transaction of $288,325.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,474,724.71. This represents a 16.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

NYSE:TOL opened at $116.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.36. Toll Brothers Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.67 and a 12 month high of $169.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.29.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.64. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share. Toll Brothers's quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toll Brothers

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Toll Brothers by 84.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1,035.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on TOL. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (down previously from $145.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.85.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL)

