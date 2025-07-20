Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Director Sells $288,325.00 in Stock

Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) Director Stephen F. East sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.33, for a total transaction of $288,325.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,724.71. This represents a 16.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

NYSE:TOL opened at $116.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.36. Toll Brothers Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.67 and a 12 month high of $169.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.29.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.64. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toll Brothers

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Toll Brothers by 84.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1,035.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on TOL. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (down previously from $145.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.85.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.