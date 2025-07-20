Diversify Advisory Services LLC Takes $618,000 Position in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF by 27.6% in the first quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 134,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,406,000 after buying an additional 29,061 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after purchasing an additional 7,273 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,488,000. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 53,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 53,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 6,456 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

VPLS stock opened at $77.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.82 and a 200-day moving average of $76.73. Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.95 and a 12-month high of $79.75.

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2916 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Core Plus Bond ETF (VPLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate to high level of income. It holds US and foreign securities of any rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.