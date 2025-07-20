Nwam LLC Grows Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,645 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $22.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.72.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

