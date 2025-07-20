Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at Royal Bank Of Canada

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank Of Canada from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SRPT. TD Cowen downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $188.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $85.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $14.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.97. Sarepta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $150.48.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($5.62). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 11.12% and a negative return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $744.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRPT. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

