Raphael Geminder Purchases 39,664 Shares of Pact Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:PGH) Stock

Pact Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:PGH – Get Free Report) insider Raphael Geminder acquired 39,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.79 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of A$31,374.22 ($20,372.87).

Raphael Geminder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 8th, Raphael Geminder purchased 259,202 shares of Pact Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.78 ($0.50) per share, for a total transaction of A$201,399.95 ($130,779.19).

On Wednesday, July 9th, Raphael Geminder acquired 380,539 shares of Pact Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.80 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of A$303,670.12 ($197,188.39).

On Thursday, July 10th, Raphael Geminder acquired 483,296 shares of Pact Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.81 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of A$393,402.94 ($255,456.46).

On Friday, July 11th, Raphael Geminder acquired 63,306 shares of Pact Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.85 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of A$53,620.18 ($34,818.30).

The firm has a market capitalization of $354.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.14.

Pact Group Holdings Ltd engages in the manufacture and supply of rigid plastic and metal packaging in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Packaging and Sustainability, Materials Handling and Pooling, and Contract Manufacturing Services segments. It offers packaging products for dairy and beverage, bulk packaging, processed food, health and personal care, fresh food, household and industrial, and closures industries; reusable products, such as garment hangers, fresh produce crates, IBC's, and steel drums for supply chain, environmental, infrastructure, and retail accessories applications.

