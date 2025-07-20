Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (TSE:ONC) Senior Officer Purchases C$41,425.92 in Stock

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (TSE:ONC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Andrew P. Aromando purchased 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.62 per share, with a total value of C$41,425.92.
Shares of TSE ONC opened at C$1.73 on Friday. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.44 and a twelve month high of C$2.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$133.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 8.86, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75.
Separately, Jones Trading downgraded shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th.
Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.
