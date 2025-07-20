6,820 Shares in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Acquired by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,820 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth $130,660,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 593.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,191,904 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $143,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,753 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at $114,199,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth $101,433,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,902,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total value of $114,550.12. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 40,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,693.36. This trade represents a 3.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 40,000 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $3,256,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 116,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,447,446.80. This trade represents a 25.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tapestry Stock Up 1.2%

TPR opened at $103.41 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.23 and a twelve month high of $104.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.47.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TPR shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Tapestry from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.17.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

