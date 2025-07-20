AMG National Trust Bank Sells 436 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Donaldson by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 157.4% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Donaldson by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 176,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,884,000 after buying an additional 18,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DCI. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Donaldson from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $69.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Donaldson in a report on Friday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th.

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $70.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.82 and its 200 day moving average is $68.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.94. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.45 and a fifty-two week high of $78.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The firm had revenue of $940.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 40.27%.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

