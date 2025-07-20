Csenge Advisory Group Sells 4,431 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,899 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,431 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 160.4% in the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 224.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 29,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $1,924,344.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 688,409 shares in the company, valued at $44,478,105.49. The trade was a 4.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total transaction of $952,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 131,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,365,376.28. This trade represents a 10.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,335 shares of company stock worth $6,271,054. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $68.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $69.78. The company has a market cap of $269.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.90.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The business had revenue of $14.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 66.94%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

