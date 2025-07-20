Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $478,000 Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter worth $25,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total transaction of $1,002,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 87,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,812,522.29. The trade was a 10.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF opened at $92.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.04 and a 200 day moving average of $85.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.34 and a 12 month high of $104.45. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.96.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 21.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.35%.

CF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of CF Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays raised their target price on CF Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised CF Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

