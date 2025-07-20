UBS Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN) Stock

Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $366.00 to $399.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Talen Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Talen Energy from $269.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Talen Energy in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $314.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Talen Energy from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $315.00 target price on Talen Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.92.

NASDAQ TLN opened at $328.63 on Friday. Talen Energy has a fifty-two week low of $98.50 and a fifty-two week high of $330.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $267.33 and a 200-day moving average of $232.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.93 million. Talen Energy had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 11.47%. As a group, analysts predict that Talen Energy will post 15.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp sold 178,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.04, for a total value of $52,695,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,734,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,780,518.80. This represents a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 388,530 shares of company stock worth $114,090,933 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Talen Energy by 310.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Talen Energy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talen Energy in the first quarter worth about $35,000. LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Talen Energy by 179.0% in the first quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Talen Energy in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

