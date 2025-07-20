Diversify Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,159 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,311 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HMY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,456 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $624,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,527 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 7,144 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 241,840 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 124,037 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. 31.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Gold Mining Trading Down 0.4%

HMY opened at $13.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.27. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $18.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Harmony Gold Mining from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Harmony Gold Mining in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

