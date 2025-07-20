Insider Selling: Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ) Insider Sells $56,000.00 in Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) insider Dhananjay Prasanna sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 303,551 shares in the company, valued at $21,248,570. This represents a 0.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dhananjay Prasanna also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 15th, Dhananjay Prasanna sold 2,800 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total transaction of $190,568.00.

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Dhananjay Prasanna sold 800 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 1st, Dhananjay Prasanna sold 2,800 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $189,672.00.

On Monday, June 30th, Dhananjay Prasanna sold 2,400 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $161,376.00.

On Monday, June 16th, Dhananjay Prasanna sold 2,800 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total transaction of $177,828.00.

On Monday, June 2nd, Dhananjay Prasanna sold 2,800 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $169,568.00.

On Tuesday, May 27th, Dhananjay Prasanna sold 11,318 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total transaction of $695,038.38.

Shares of NYSE XYZ opened at $72.86 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $99.26. The stock has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Block to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Raymond James Financial set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Block and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Benchmark cut shares of Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Block from $86.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.63.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

